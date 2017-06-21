Eight illegal immigrants from Venezuela arrested

WILLEMSTAD - Last night, Caribbean Coast Guard officers have arrested eight illegal migrants and transferred them to the Police Corps.

At 01.45, the coast guard radar detected an unknown vessel at Fuikbaai. The vessel was intercepted by a Coast Guard Super RHIB and the crew of four were detained and transferred to the Coast Guard Support Point on the Navy Base Parera. Then they were transferred to the police. They are Venezuelan nationals.

Around the same time last night, the Santa Barbara Security arrested four migrants who had just set foot on the beach at the resort. However, before they were transferred to the police, they managed to escape. Through a joint action by Coast Guard units, the police, and Santa Barbara Security, the four were arrested. Here too, there were four illegal migrants from Venezuela.

The Coast Guard Helicopter continued investigating in the area for possibly more illegal migrants, but no one was found.