End of the two local newspapers La Prensa and Ultimo Noticia is near

WILLEMSTAD - Chances are that the two popular local newspaper La Prensa and Ultimo Noticia will not make it to the end of the year. Both Papiamento language newspapers are going through some difficult financial times. This is according to the chief editor of La Prensa, Mariano Luis Heyden. Curaçao Chronicle spoke with Heyden briefly through social media.

“The owners of the newspapers have been searching for a buyer for months now, but in fact, internally they already told us that the story will end soon,” said Heyden.

These two newspapers have been around for quite some time now. La Prensa since 1957 and Ultimo Noticia since 1982.

Heyden also criticized the media in general. The newspaper editor was quite pessimistic about the traditional regular media, which he believes is suffering because of uncontrolled social media.

Newspapers, television stations and radio stations are in financial crises. CBA TV and also TeleCuraçao, according to the editor-in-chief, are struggling with too little advertising revenue, even at prime time around the eight o’clock news.

Curacao currently has six other newspapers: Antilliaanse Dagblad, Èxtra, Vigilante and Bala (morning papers) and Amigoe and Nobo (afternoon papers).

Some even say that the island is too small to have so many newspapers.