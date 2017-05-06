Environmental Service’s investigation on oil refinery is not complete

WILLEMSTAD – The investigation of the Environmental Service into the emissions of the oil refinery Isla is not complete. This is according to Arjan Linthorst of the environmental organization SMOC. Part of the licensing standard has not been investigated.

In addition, there is no deadline for improvements that the oil refinery has to implement. SMOC does not understand why recommendations are given, while they are legally enforceable. Some of these measures are fines that can be given based on the report of the investigation.

SMOC hopes to receive an answer soon from the Environmental Service.