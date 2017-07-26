Etienne Ys: “InselAir has to give up hope on 200 million guilders from Venezuelan Cadivi”

WILLEMSTAD - The Chairman of the Committee of Wise Men of InselAir, Etienne Ys has indicated that the airline must give up hope of ever receiving its money from the Venezuelan foreign exchange organization Cadivi.

Given the current situation in Venezuela, he considers the opportunity to receive the more than 100 million dollars very small.

Previously it became known that there was a chance that the money still stuck in Venezuela would be taken over by another party. That meant that the party would pay a portion of the 100 million dollars to InselAir and receive a commission for their work. That deal was not successful.

Ys has now advised the government to give up hope that the money will ever be paid.