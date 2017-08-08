Extradition Corallo signed

PHILIPSBURG, WILLEMSTAD - The Governor of Sint Maarten signed Francesco Corallo's extradition decision last Friday. This is according to Norman Serphos, spokesman of the Public Prosecutor's Office.

With this, the extradition of the infamous casino boss to Italy is almost done. The Italian justice suspects Corallo of, among other things, tax fraud, money laundering and bribery of several politicians. Also, through his companies, he has laundered money.

He is known in Curaçao for his involvement with former Prime Minister Gerrit Schotte.