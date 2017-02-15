Extradition Rietwijk, Koeiman and Felecia a fact

WILLEMSTAD - This afternoon, Wednesday, February 15, 2017, the actual extradition of Ramphis 'Ronchi' Rietwijk (1965), Rogelio "Greg" Koeiman (1968) and Gilbertico "Kalala" Felecia (1978) to the United States took place. They left Curaçao and Sint Maarten on a special flight from the US authorities.

The extradition of Koeiman, Rietwijk and Felecia has a long history. This started in 2013 with the arrest and extradition request of the three by the United States.

This is in connection with allegations of involvement in at least two drug shipments from Philipsburg to the US. Their detention was ordered in July 2013 by the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

The case is ongoing since 2013. The extradition request was treated twice by the Supreme Court of the Netherlands. The Supreme Court based in The Hague is the highest judicial body within the Kingdom. First, it was done at the request of the Public Prosecutor (OM) because the Common Court had advised not to proceed with the extradition.

The Supreme Court agreed with the public prosecutor. After the new treatment by the Joint Court of Justice, the lawyer of the three persons turned to the Supreme Court. On November 15, 2016, the Supreme Court ruled finally that extradition request was permissible.

Then the lawyers of the three persons tried using some civil proceedings to prevent the actual extradition. They lost all those proceedings. Finally, the Governor of Curaçao and the Governor of Sint Maarten signed the final decision on extradition on January 16, 2017.