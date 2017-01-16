FIOD raid at Damen Shipyards

THE HAGUE – The Dutch Tax Investigation Team (FIOD) raided shipbuilder Damen Shipyards in Gorinchem last Friday. This was confirmed by the company’s spokesman on Monday after a report in the business magazine Quote’s website.

The raid is part of an investigation into foreign corruption. Damen’s spokesman said that the company does not recognize itself with this picture and declined further comment.

Damen Shipyard is an international shipbuilder with approximately 9,000 employees worldwide. The company operates in 34 countries including Curaçao. Damen has a turnover of around 2 billion euros per year. Each year the company delivers between 120 and 160 ships.

Damen has recently become a strategic partner of the Curaçao Drydock Company (CDM).