First female Prime Minister of the Netherlands Antilles has died

WILLEMSTAD - The first female Prime Minister of the former Netherlands Antilles, Lucina da Costa Gomez-Matheeuws passed away last Saturday. She was the widow of “Doktor” Moises Frumencio da Costa Gomez, who was the de facto first Prime Minister of the Netherlands Antilles.

Lucina was Minister of Health and Environment, Welfare, Youth, Sports, Culture and Recreation from 1970 till 1977 and in 1977 Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs. She was also Vice-President of The Nationale Volkspartij (The PNP Party) from 1971 till 1976 and around 1995 Member of the Council of Advisors.

Photo: Lucina da Costa Gomez-Matheeuws (middle in yellow)