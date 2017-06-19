First traffic surveillance camera at Parasasa

WILLEMSTAD - The first traffic surveillance camera is located on the Helmin Wiels Boulevard near Parasasa. It is a pilot project which is the idea of the former Minister of Justice Nelson Navarro.

The so-called 'smart' cameras can capture a multitude of violations, including talking on the phone while driving and speeding. After evaluation of the pilot, there will be more cameras installed in several areas on the island. But that is still confidential, according to the Ministry of Justice.