Fixed charge solar panels may be in violation of the law

WILLEMSTAD - The fixed charge to be paid to the utility company Aqualectra for a solar panel may be in violation of the law. That is what the judge says in an interim ruling.

The Association for Sustainable Energy launched a case against Aqualectra and the government in 2015. The parties must now try to make an agreement on the rates so that fair payback is possible. In addition, parties should also check to see what arrangements surrounding islands have.

In September, the parties are back in court to continue with the case.