Former banker has died

WILLEMSTAD - Lionel 'Paps' Capriles passed away last night at the age of 83. He had been ill for some time.

Capriles has become known as the director of the Maduro & Curiel’s Bank (MCB). Until his 75th birthday, he was involved with the largest bank on the island. He was very well-known in the community for his social accomplishments.

He was also President of the Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of the Society and Police Foundation, Chairman of the Social Safety Net Foundation (Reda Sosial), a member of the Advisory Board, President of the Rif Resort (former Sonesta, and now Marriot hotel) and the President of the Board of the World Trade Center.

Rest in Peace Lionel Capriles. You will be missed.

Photo: Lionel Capriles and daughter Michelle Capriles and Son Lionel Capriles Jr.