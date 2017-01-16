Fundashon Prevenshon gets this year 1.9 million in subsidy

WILLEMSTAD – The Fundashon Prevenshon has been saved for now. The foundation for early preventive detection examination for breast and cervical cancer gets from the government 1.9 million guilders in subsidy this year.

In addition, the final instalment of 700,000 guilders of 2016 will also be paid. Founder Professor Bob Pinedo reacts relieved and says that now the current plans of the foundation can be continued and expanded. The commitment for the subsidy is not yet on paper but was made during a meeting of the board of the foundation with the Ministry of Health.

Oncologist Pinedo himself has recently resigned as chairman but will remain involved with the organization. He is happy that his successor, Raiza Pardo, now can continue and work in eliminating the backlog in the preventive screening of women.