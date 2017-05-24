Gasoline and water a bit more expense, diesel and electricity cheaper

WILLEMSTAD - Gasoline will be more expensive as of Tuesday, May 30. Drivers will have to pay 5 cents more per liter. Now the gasoline price is 1.62 guilders per liter. On May 30 it will be 1.67 per liter.

On the other hand, diesel will be cheaper: 2 cents per liter and goes from 1.08 to 1.06 guilders at the gas station.

Propane gas remains the same as has been the case for many months: 40 guilders for a big cylinder and 8 guilders for a small one.

Electricity will be a bit cheaper starting Thursday, June 1. It will go from 47.56 cents to 47.25 cents. Water, in turn, becomes more expensive. In the base rate, the price per cubicle increases from 7.03 to 7.06 guilders.