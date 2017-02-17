Gilmar Pisas is now officially the new President of Parliament

WILLEMSTAD – This morning the new majority in parliament consisting of the parties MFK, Korsou di Nos Tur, Pueblo Soberano, Movementu Progresivo and the independent MP Edward Braam elected the MFK MP Gilmar Pisas as the new President of Parliament. Norberto Ribeiro of Korsou di Nos Tur was elected as Vice President.

The new majority had to elect these two again since their emergency meeting of last Tuesday was declared illegal by Governor Lucille George-Wout.