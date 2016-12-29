Green Force has exported 500,000 kilos of waste

WILLEMSTAD - Environmental and recycling company Green Force has collected and processed over 500,000 kilos of waste. Those five hundred tonnes of waste has been shipped abroad for recycling and reuse.

This was announced by the company in a press release. Timo Brouwer, the owner of Green Force, prepared a balance sheet and came to the results that the milestone was reached the week before when once again a container with nineteen thousand kilos of waste was exported.

Green Force, which began nearly seven years ago, not only collects various types of plastic bottles but also aluminium cans, cardboard and plastic film industrial and waste batteries.