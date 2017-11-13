Green Town presents its plan B for the future of the oil refinery area

WILLEMSTAD - In a press release emitted recently, Green Town Foundation indicated that in connection with all social discussions surrounding the development of the oil refinery Isla and the area where it is located, the organization has its own proposal for a Plan B.

According to Green Town, its representatives held talks with Prime Minister Eugene Rhuggenaath and the Multidisciplinary Project Team (MDPT) to discuss this proposal. “This proposal is a win-win for all parties and actually nobody can be against it,” said President Ron Pin.

Green Town's plan B means that "in a very short period" Curaçao can start with the sustainable green development of the area, with eventually a park at the location where the oil refinery is currently operating. “There is still a very large area not used within the fences of the refinery, which can be cleaned and sustainably developed,” said Ron Pin on behalf of the organization. “If we all follow the trend, we know that fossil fuel refining will stop in the current form. At that moment, a green park can be developed in that area.”

Green Town believes that the refinery site should not be given away but Curaçao itself has to clean and develop it. These developments should be sustainable, green and future-oriented. This costs money. The organization knows that but it adds much more to employment and income.

Green Town Organization was established in January 2011 according to the Trade Register data.