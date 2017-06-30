GZE subsidiary builds LNG terminal

WILLEMSTAD - Titan Petrochemicals Group Ltd, a subsidiary of Guangdong Zhenrong Energy (GZE), will build the LNG terminal at Bullen Bay.

This is according to Aubrich Bakhuis, acting chairman of the Multi-Disciplinary Project Team (MDPT). Bakhuis explains that it is beneficial for Curaçao to conclude that both the modernization of the refinery, for which the country signed a Heads of Agreement with GZE, and the construction of the LNG terminal, belong to the same company.

Now that everything falls under the same company, it is easier for Titan and GZE to make agreements. Bakhuis expects that the negotiations on the construction of the LNG terminal will take about one year.