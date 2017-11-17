Heads of Departments involved in Curaçao Asset Recovery Team

WILLEMSTAD - The Attorney General (PG) Roger Bos met with all heads of departments, united in the Integral Curaçao Asset Recovery Team, this morning.

The meeting of all heads of department will take place periodically in order to follow the work of the Curaçao Asset Recovery Team and to adjust it where necessary. The regular meetings show the close cooperation between all parties.

The Asset Recovery Team enjoys good internal communication, mutual trust where the exchange of data is important. Flexibility and 'out of the box' thinking also contribute to the success of the team. This has also been noted in the recent report of the Council for Law Enforcement (RvR)).

Those present during the meeting were Wilbert Geertruida head of the Asset Recovery Team, Mauricio Sambo of the Police Corps Curaçao (KPC), Leslie Fredeman and Soraya Pols-Strick of Customs Curaçao, Alfonso Trona of the Tax Administration Curaçao, Joseph van Solingen on behalf of Government’s Accountants Bureau (SBAB), Hans Vroeg of the Royal Military Police (Kmar), Peter-Jan de Vin of the Coast Guard and Johnny Cijntje on behalf of the Financial Intelligence Unit Curaçao (FIU Curaçao, formerly MOT). On behalf of the Public Prosecution Office (OM) were present Attorney General Roger Bos, Prosecutor Eva Bos and policy advisors Iris Susanna and Rene Nuijten.