InselAir Aruba declared bankrupt

ORANJESTAD, WILLEMSTAD - The Aruba court has declared the airline InselAir Aruba bankrupt. The court had granted the airline a deferment of payment for a few months and it did not operate flights anymore. There was no chance of selling the airline or restart operations.

InselAir Aruba did not work on a stabilization plan, nor did it take cost-cutting measures. There were no efforts made to start generating income. “Irresponsible to maintain the moratorium even longer,” said the curator.

Mainly due to the crisis in Venezuela, a major destination in the airline’s network, debt accumulated rapidly.

InselAir International itself is also struggling but it has been working on a reform plan for months.