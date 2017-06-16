InselAir considering taking 17 employees to court

WILLEMSTAD - The second man in the management of the local aviation company InselAir, Junny Sluis indicated that the Department of Labor rejected the layoff of 17 employees. “What the SOAW wants is for us to reach an understanding with these employees,” said Sluis.

Sluis said that keeping these 17 employees would be a heavy burden for the airline. “It will be heavy on our operational costs,” said Sluis. The management calculated that for the airline to survive 250 employees have to be laid off. But the SOAW approved the dismissal of 233 employees.

This is why InselAir is considering now legal steps to lay off these 17 employees.