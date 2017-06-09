InselAir Curaçao; necessary and accountable

WILLEMSTAD - The curator of InselAir International is of the opinion that continuation of the company's activities is “necessary and accountable.”

Rogier van den Heuvel writes in his first report to the judge that the air connections between the Caribbean islands of the Kingdom are of major social and economic importance. In addition, thanks to the government loan, the curator expects to have a positive cash flow again in May.

There are still huge problems and challenges. Thus, the company still has a debt of a total of about 110 million dollars because earnings had to be pre-financed for too long. The company must receive an additional 70 million dollars from Venezuela.

The interim management itself, despite the high debt levels, expects independence with possible complementary strategic alliances.

InselAir International was granted a deferment of payment in mid-March in connection with its financial situation.

Photo credit: Persbureau Curaçao