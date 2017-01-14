InselAir flight makes precautionary landing

WILLEMSTAD – InselAir’s flight to Miami yesterday had to return to Curacao after the pilots were confronted with a warning that was no the pressure in the cabin. The pilots followed the procedure and descended the plane to 25.000ft.

During the descent, aircraft lost its cabin pressure and the pilots had to make an emergency drop to 10.000ft. The pilots then instructed the crew members and passengers to use the oxygen masks. According to InselAir, the oxygen mask compartments were opened by the pilots themselves.

The plane was then routed back to Curaçao where it landed safely. The passengers, insofar as there was a need, were accommodated in a hotel and left for Miami later that night.

Only four passengers were treated for ear and nasal symptoms by the doctor present at the airport.