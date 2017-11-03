InselAir has no permission for flights to Suriname

WILLEMSTAD, PARAMARIBO - InselAir is not allowed to fly to Surinam yet. The Curaçao airline has no permission from the Surinamese aviation authority Casas. The airline indicated in a recent press release that they will restart their flights to and from Suriname on November 20, but Casas cannot confirm this.

InselAir has filed a petition with Casas, but it has not yet been completed. Among other things, the Suriname Aviation Authority must checked whether InselAir meets all requirements. Only after a thorough inspection process, the Curaçao airline may receive its permit to operate these flights again, said Casas.