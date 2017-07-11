InselAir in desperate need of its MD aircraft

WILLEMSTAD - The local airline InselAir should have already been able to use one of its MD-80 according to the business plan presented to the government and the stake holders. But the airline is still in talks with the Curaçao Civil Aviation Authority (CCAA).

The aircraft is there, but the company has not received the green light to start flying it again. According to Junny Sluis, Curaçao Airline Management, the intention was to fly on the Curaçao – Paramaribo route during this vacation season.

The company desperately needs the revenue of this route. Sluis did not want to comment about the seriousness of the financial situation of the airlines.

Although the InselAir business plan discusses the use of two jet aircraft, the discussion between CCAA and the local airline is currently about one MD-80.