InselAir’s loan partly transferred

WILLEMSTAD - The interim cabinet Pisas has realized that the previous choice made by the government regarding InselAir's salary payments was not a good choice and therefore transferred a limited portion of the requested tranche yesterday.

With this partial payment, the management of InselAir has been able to transfer the remaining salaries to the 250 employees who were still waiting.

Yesterday it became known that the government headed by interim Prime Minister Gilmar Pisas did not want to transfer the requested tranche and stated that the government would pay the salaries directly to the airline’s employees. However, this would cause complications in relation privacy laws.

The leader of the Korsou di Nos Tur Party (KdNT), the businessman Amparo dos Santos clearly stated on election day that he doesn’t trust InselAir’s management and that is why he ordered his Minister of Finance not to transfer the money to the airline.

Photo: InselAir's employees talking to Dr. Edward Braam (credit: Extra)