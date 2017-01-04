Interport Curaҫao obtains collective pension plan through ENNIA

WILLEMSTAD – Interport Curaҫao has recently obtained a collective pension plan through ENNIA for its employees, an important investment in the future of the company’s personnel.

As of December 1st 2016, Interport Curaҫao offers its employees a flexible collective pension plan through ENNIA. “We think it is extremely important that companies offer a pension plan to their employees”, says Station Manager Frans van der Willigen. “We hope a lot of industry peers will follow our example.”

Interport is a young company that specializes in logistics to and from the ABC islands, as well as the (temporary) storage of cargo. The company currently has 10 staff members. “A collective pension plan offers very favorable terms and more comprehensive coverage, which greatly benefits our employees”, says Frans van der Willigen. “We chose ENNIA for our pension plan, because they offer a high level of flexibility in their products, as well as the ability to completely customize their plans to meet the needs of our organization.”

ENNIA is proud of the customized construction it has created for Interport Curaҫao, and would like to congratulate them on their new flexible collective pension plan!