Isaias ‘Iyo’ Pimentel passed away

WILLEMSTAD - Isaias 'Iyo' Pimentel died on Monday at the age of 84. Curaçao's biggest tennis player was born on Curaçao and began playing tennis at the age of ten.

Between 1955 and 1965 he played at Roland Garros and Wimbledon. There he reached the quarterfinals in 1961. He then had a Venezuelan passport because the Antilles could not finance his career.

His highest ranking on the world ranking was the sixteenth place. After his active career, Pimentel gave tennis lessons for twenty-five years at the Curaçao Sports Club.