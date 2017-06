WILLEMSTAD - The oil refinery Isla is not operating at full capacity, but is back at 60 percent. After the fire on May 21, only a third of what is considered normal could be produced.

Catcracker 3 is still out of service, but the other two installations are ensuring the continuity of the production. No mention has been made of the cause of the fire.

According to spokesman Earl Balborda, the supply of fuel to Curaçao has not been jeopardized.