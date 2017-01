WILLEMSTAD - The Greenpeace ship Esperanza is docked for repairs at the Kleine Werf. The pressure group Stop Isla Now! took the opportunity to bring their case of the air pollution caused by the oil refinery to the attention of the Greenpeace staff.

Caroline Castendijk (left), Maritza Bremer (center) and Sanne Santoso went on board of the ship. A member of the crew gave them a guided tour.