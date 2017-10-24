Kenley Jansen to World Series

WILLEMSTAD - The baseball players of Los Angeles Dodgers have placed themselves in the World Series, the final of the Major League Baseball. Curaçao’s own Kenley Jansen and his team won with 4-1 against the Houston Astros in the final of the National League.

The Dodgers won the World Series five times. Last time they won was in 1988. Kenley Jansen was nominated for the award for the best relief pitcher in the US league this year. The other baseball player from Curaçao, Mariekson 'Didi' Gregorius did not make it to the finals. The World Series begins tomorrow. The best of seven wins.