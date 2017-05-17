Klein Curaçao as hub for illegal trade

WILLEMSTAD - For years, the small island east of Curaçao, Klein (small) Curaçao, has been used as a hub for illegal trade. This is according to the spokesman for the Coast Guard, Roderick Gouverneur.

Not only with the increase of Venezuelan refugees, but for years on and around Klein Curaçao, illegal acts are being observed and the island is being monitored. For example, the authorities often intercept arms smuggling and drug trafficking, and the island is also used by refugees. An example was last week.

Last week, the coast guard picked up a total of 29 Venezuelans on Klein Curaçao; Thursday 3 and Friday 26. Among the refugees, there were two children. The Venezuelans are still in Curaçao.

The case is still being investigated to determine whether there was a trafficking in human beings.