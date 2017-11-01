Lawsuit against UTS continues

WILLEMSTAD - The lawsuit filed by the trade unions Sitkom against the telecommunication company UTS continues this afternoon. Sitkom insists on receiving the annual accounts of the company. Since UTS has not provided these reports as requested, the trade union was forced to file a lawsuit forcing the company to do so.

A request from UTS to not go to court but to resolve the issue privately was refused by the union.

The union wants to put a stop to the round of layoffs proposed by the company. The union is also angry at the company because last year the paid 2.3 million guilders in bonuses while the company suffered financial losses.

Photo: Union advisor Errol Cova