Maintenance Department: “Inselair labeled unsafe because of gossip and rumors!”

WILLEMSTAD – The employees of the maintenance department of the local airline Inselair said that they are worried about their jobs. Mainly because many of the accusations against the airline, especially those that indicate that the aircraft are not safe to fly, are simply not true.

“We now because we are the ones responsible for the maintenance of these airplanes,” said the employees of the company. They are present went the local aviation authorities are doing their inspection rounds but also when the international authorities are on the island. Authorities like the American Federal Aviation Authority (FAA), and the Aruba Civil Aviation Authority.

“Everything that is being said on the streets is false. They are only gossip and rumors.” According to the employees, this could bring the jobs of about 700 people in Curaçao and 200 in Aruba in jeopardy.

At the end of last year, the Aruban authorities were on the island to inspect the airplanes. The FAA was also here not so long ago. And there was nothing to report.

Last week an aircraft was grounded in Aruba because of pressurization problems. All other MD’s were grounded to check for the same problem. A week has past and no other problems have been reported. “The aircraft were tested and there were no problems. Why are they still grounded?” the employees asked. “This brings our company in trouble.”