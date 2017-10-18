WILLEMSTAD - “Do you have old towels, T-shirts or sheets, and you are not doing anything with them? Deliver them to the animal shelter at Parera on Friday.” This is a call from the Feed Friends Foundation.

The foundation organizes this weekend a major sterilization action at Westpunt (western side of the island). About 45 dogs will be sterilized and castrated against a small contribution.

The towels will be used to put the dogs on after surgery. Veterinarians Sjoerd de Groot and Pieter de Geus will perform the operations.