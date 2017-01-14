Maternity Clinic (Kraamkliniek) should allow independent midwives

WILLEMSTAD - Three self-employed midwives should be admitted to the Maternity Clinic. At least until July 1st. This is according to a court ruling in a summary proceedings.

Fundashon Duna Lou, which operates the clinic, had announced that they will refuse access to the three starting on January 16 access. Both have a different perspective on how the work must be done, but the clinic wants the three to follow their protocols.

According to the court, the parties must reach an agreement. The content will be further discussed at the next court hearing which will be on February 7th.