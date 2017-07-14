MCB Bank to close its Free Zone Branch

WILLEMSTAD - After almost thirty years of service in the Curaçao Free Zone, coming Friday, July 21, the largest bank of the island, Maduro & Curiel’s Bank will close its branch located at Niewe Haven.

The bank will continue to offer the services of ATM, Night Depository and other more extensive services at the nearest branches like Saliña, Lio Capriles Banking Center at Rooi Catootje and Rio Canario Branch.

The employees at the Free Zone Branch have already been assigned to other branches of the bank so they can continue offering their services to the clients.

MCB Bank also wants to announce the renovation of their Saliña branch in 2018.