Meteo: Code yellow issued for small boats

WILLEMSTAD – The Meteorological Service of Curaçao issued a yellow code for small boats yesterday. The Meteo cautioned small boat users not to sail too far from the coast.

The code yellow remains from today. According to Meteo, there can be waves of one to two meters high. During the rain, the can get speeds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour. At night during the rain, the temperature can get to as low as 21 degrees Celsius, which is pretty cold for this tropical area.

More rain can be expected in the coming days together with more wind.