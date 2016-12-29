Minimum wage up to 9 guilders

WILLEMSTAD - The minimum wage goes up on January 1, 2017. This was announced by the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs. The minimum wage will be 9 guilders per hour.

The starting point for the calculation is the subsistence level for a household with one adult and two children. Workers aged 21 or older who have a 40-hour week will have an earning of at least 1558.80 guilders per month.

If the employer pays for lunch then he may deduct five guilders each time. Breakfast costs one guilder and 50 cents.