Minister of Justice: “The Netherlands will reinforce Curaçao Police”

WILLEMSTAD - According to the new Minister of Justice, Quincy Girgorie, he already spoke with the government in the Netherlands about a possible reinforcement for the Curaçao Police Corps (KPC) in the fight against crime. Especially on the technical level.

Girigorie indicated that he met with the management team of the KPC. During this meeting, the management team presented their current plans.

To assist the police, he will come up with a system to let other organizations in the judicial sector, like the RST, Royal Police, the Volunteers Corps and the Coast Guard perform other tasks. This will give the police the chance to concentrate on fighting crime which has become a heavy burden.

The Minister also indicated that this week he will continue his discussions with the Netherlands to concretize the agreements.