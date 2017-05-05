Ministry continues with registration sessions for work at oil refinery

WILLEMSTAD - There have been more than 2,000 people who registered themselves for work in the modernization of the oil refinery.

This was announced by the Ministry of Social Development, Labor and Welfare. However, 4,500 workers are required. Therefore, the ministry continues with the registration sessions and calls for anyone who wishes to be eligible for training for a job in this major project to register.

Interested parties can now register at the district centers of Brievengat, Punda district, Otrobanda and Sta. Rosa. Registering can also be done online via entrenapatrabou.com. There are several jobs that local employees can qualify for.