Mobile Health Clinic CMU 4-2-17

WILLEMSTAD - Last Saturday February 4th 2017 the students of the Caribbean Medical University organized a “Mobile Health Clinic” especially for the public of Barber at Hofi Popo Rojer, during which all persons who so desired had their blood pressure taken and their blood sugar levels checked (diabetes screening). The results were given to each volunteer right away and, if needed, they were encouraged to visit their family doctor for additional consultation.

The main purpose of the training is to increase the awareness of the health of our community by accentuating the importance of three of the most important causes of illness on the island, being high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity (“obesitas”). At the same time it gives our students a chance to practice a few simple medical procedures.

One of the visitors was Mrs. Theresita Koeiman-Doran, mother of our Prime Minister, who lives nearby. We attach a few pictures of the event for your guidance.

The CMU students will hold a similar Mobile Clinic again next month in Banda Ariba.