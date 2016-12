WILLEMSTAD – In the coming year, there will be no new Chinese shops and mini markets in Curaçao. The moratorium was then extended by the Ministry of Economic Affairs for six months.

This moratorium was established in 2014 to address irregularities in the sector. These irregularities have not been solved yet. The aim is not to use the new competition organization, the FTAC to abolish the moratorium by the end of next year.