More Defence homes for sale

THE HAGUE - A new round to sell former houses of the Dutch Defence in Aruba and Curaçao started this week.

The Real Estate Department of the Dutch Government, which is in charge of the selling of the homes, had already sold 12 homes last year in the neighbourhood Primavera in Aruba and 17 in the neighbourhoods Grote Berg, Piscadera and Kwartje in Curaçao.

Based on these positive results it was decided to again sell a number of homes. In Curaçao, seven homes in Grote Berg and two in Oude Water; and in Aruba, eight houses in Bushiri will be sold. The houses in Bushiri (Aruba) and Grote Berg (Curaçao) are adjacent, located in the same street.

The houses were put up for sale on Thursday on the website Caribbean-Houses.com where information is available on the specifics of these homes which were originally built for personnel of Dutch Defence stationed on the two islands. The houses are sold individually via a notary office on the basis of a voluntary auction.