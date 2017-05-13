More expired meats now at a popular supermarket in Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD – After their regular inspections, the Ministry of Economic Development, together with police officers and the Tax Accountants Service of the government, decided to pay the popular wholesale supermarket Goisco a visit. They did this after receiving tips from several employees.

Upon arrival, the multi-disciplinary team encountered resistance from the owner, Joel Gois, who indicated that no one will enter his business while his lawyer was not present. When his lawyer arrived he ordered the press to leave the premises or they will be detained.

The multi-disciplinary team discovered a huge quantity of expired products. An entire freezer was clean up because of these products.