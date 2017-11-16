New mega pier will be even bigger

WILLEMSTAD - Recently Curaçao celebrated the first ship that docked at the second mega pier names Pier Tula. But this pier is not ready yet to have the so-called business classed vessels docked at it, such as the Oasis.

And that is what the pier is meant for: to be able to accommodate the extra-large ships. For that, twelve more piles have to be driven into the soil. The Chief Operations Officer of the Curaçao Ports Authority (CPA), Albert Swueste indicated that work on the pier will continue in the coming days. This could cause some inconvenience due to the noise.

According to Swueste, there is still a mooring post and six piles that have to be driven at Holiday Beach Hotel and six at the Renaissance. Work will commence on the piles at Holiday Beach today and will continue until Sunday, depending on the weather conditions. On Tuesday, work will start on the piles located at Renaissance Hotel.