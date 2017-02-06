New prosecutor for OM Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD - On February 1, 2017, Ivo Out started as a prosecutor with the Public Prosecution (OM) Curacao. He previously served ten years as a prosecutor in Amsterdam and Utrecht and has a lot of experience doing criminal cases and investigations. That experience, he will use for the Public Prosecution, the country and the people of Curaçao.

Out will be engaged with the common crime. This is why he will be frequently found at the Police station at Rio Canario.

Furthermore, he will occupy himself as traffic prosecutor for the detection and prosecution of traffic offences.

Road safety is one of the five priority areas in 2017 of the Public Prosecution and the Police Department.