New station ship Zr.Ms. Zealand enters the harbor

WILLEMSTAD - This afternoon, between 13.00 and 14.00, the new station ship Zr.Ms. Zeeland entered the Annabaai. The Zeeland has been deployed for four months as a 'station ship in the West' to intercept drug transport and support the Coast Guard.

In addition, the ship and its crew can provide assistance after, for example, the passage of a hurricane. It is not the first time Zeeland takes on the mission of a station ship. Both in 2014 and 2015, it served as a station ship for several months in Caribbean waters.

The Zeeland takes over for the frigate Zr.Ms. Van Amstel. That Navy ship recently returned to Den Helder in the Netherlands, after having intercepted large cargos of cocaine in the Caribbean.