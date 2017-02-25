New tariffs: Gasoline more expensive, water considerably cheaper

WILLEMSTAD – Just like last month, the price of gasoline will go up on February 28. Starting that day customers will have to pay 6 cents more per gallon at the gas station. The price goes from 1.61 guilders to 1.68 guilders per liter. Diesel will also be slightly more expensive, one cent, and will cost 1.13 guilders per liter.

The price for propane gas remains the same, although the purchase price has increased. The price of a large cylinder remains 40 guilders and a small one 8 guilders. The prices of water and electricity will change a day later, on March 1.

The basic rate for domestic consumption of electricity fell by 2 cents per kilowatt hour to 50 cents. Water will also be considerably cheaper in the domestic basic rate. This will soon be 6,97 guilders per m3, which is now 7.66. A decrease of around the 69 cents.

The change in rates were published by Bureau Telecommunications, Post & Utilities (EDP & U).