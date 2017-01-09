NO MORE dropouts – a campaign by CBOS

WILLEMSTAD – To celebrate its first anniversary, Caribbean Back Office Services (CBOS) will make three students happy with a free of charge thesis review during their campaign NO MORE DROPOUTS.

In a couple of months we will reach the end of another spectacular school year. Soon a different group of graduates will be called one by one to receive their diploma. Or at least this is a dream of most of those that are part of a graduating class at this moment. We know that writing a thesis can be very challenging for some students. Fortunately, CBOS is well known among scholars for its service to review thesis. From grammar check to a content free of plagiarism. We truly enjoy helping each undergraduate with their paper and we are overjoyed for all of our customers who made it last year and graduated with honor.

Last week we have reached one year in service filled with hard work, dedication, and satisfaction. This is certainly a milestone that deserves a big celebration. There is no better way to celebrate our first anniversary than by contributing to a society’s number one priority: EDUCATION. For this special occasion we want to spoil three students by reviewing their thesis at no cost. Before they submit their final paper we will facilitate three undergraduates with a thesis that is context-relevant, spell-checked, and syntax-checked.

This is a three month campaign in which one winner will be selected by the end of January, February, and March. In total we will have three winners. Participants will have to participate in different activities in order to have a chance to win. Family members and friends can also participate. If the winner is not a student he or she can later decide to whom they are going to give it away.

To learn more about how to participate visit our Facebook page or www.cbos-curacao.com/campaigns.