Old fireworks sealed

WILLEMSTAD - The multidisciplinary team has found old fireworks during an inspection round at the importers. The team found fireworks from 2012, 2013 and 2014. These were still stored at the warehouse and were not destroyed as laid down by law.

The purpose of this inspection was to see how many fireworks were left over after the sale by the end of 2016. It was also to remind importers that fireworks older than 2 years should be destroyed. This is according to the law in order to ensure consumer safety.

During the inspection, it became clear that the importers are not complying with the law. Two containers in the warehouse were sealed and the old fireworks will be destroyed soon.